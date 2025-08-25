Paramount set to cut up to 3,000 jobs by early November

ADVERTISEMENT
Paramount Skydance Corp. is preparing to slash between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs by early November, following its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, Variety reported on Friday.
The layoffs, which could impact staff across multiple divisions, represent a significant reduction in the company's workforce.
As of December 2024, Paramount employed nearly 18,600 full- and part-time staff, along with 3,500 project-based workers. The report noted that the final number of affected employees could vary.
Paramount Global and Skydance Media finalized their merger earlier this month, more than a year after it was first announced, creating Paramount Skydance Corp.
The newly combined entity has yet to officially comment on the reported job cuts.
The potential layoffs come as Paramount Skydance embarks on its first major strategic move.
On Monday, the company revealed it will pay $7.7 billion for exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the next seven years, underscoring its commitment to strengthening its content portfolio amid intensifying competition in the entertainment and sports broadcasting space, the report added.