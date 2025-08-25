New WhatsApp feature lets users leave voice messages after missed calls

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is trialling a new voicemail-style feature that will allow users to leave short audio messages when their calls go unanswered. The update, currently available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, mirrors a voicemail function but raises questions about its usefulness, given that the platform already supports voice notes in chats.
According to WABetaInfo, via Tecnoblog, the feature introduces a new “Record voice message” button that appears if a call is not picked up. It sits alongside the existing “Call again” and “Cancel” options, enabling callers to leave an instant audio note without having to switch back to the chat window to record one.
The development comes shortly after reports that WhatsApp is also testing a call reminder tool, designed to prompt users to return missed calls. Together, these experiments suggest that the Meta-owned service is looking to bolster its voice and video calling functions, despite the fact that many users now prefer text messages and short-form voice notes.
If introduced widely, the voicemail-style tool could make WhatsApp calls more versatile. Yet critics may argue that the existing voice note feature—complete with playback controls, including adjustable speed—already offers greater flexibility.
The update also highlights a broader concern. As WhatsApp enhances its calling tools, questions remain over whether it will address the growing problem of spam and robocalls on the platform. For many users, stronger protections against misuse may prove more valuable than incremental additions to its feature set.