EXCLUSIVE: Delhi HC grants first-ever Dynamic Injunction to protect GEC content

In a significant ruling aimed at tackling online piracy for the General Entertainment Channel's (GEC) content, the Delhi High Court has restrained 35 rogue websites from illegally streaming premium content owned by JioStar India Pvt. Ltd. The Court granted JioStar a dynamic injunction for its GEC which allows the company to seek extension of the injunction to mirror websites, alphanumeric variations, or redirect links that may emerge in the future to bypass the Court’s order.

The order (a copy of which is with Storyboard18), passed by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, comes in a suit filed by JioStar seeking protection of its exclusive copyrights and broadcast reproduction rights under the Copyright Act, 1957. The company alleged that multiple websites were unlawfully distributing its General Entertainment Content like films, TV shows, and original web-series to the public without authorization.

According to the suit, the infringing websites were streaming a wide range of JioHotstar’s exclusive content, including blockbuster films such as 12th Fail, Drishyam 2, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, as well as popular TV shows and web series like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, and Legends of Hanuman.

JioStar argued that the unauthorized distribution of such works violated its exclusive rights to communicate its content to the public under Section 14(d) of the Copyright Act, and constituted infringement under Section 51.

After reviewing the evidence, including screenshots of the infringing websites and DMCA notices issued to them, the Court held that Defendants 1–35 were prima facie infringing JioStar’s statutory rights. It concluded that the plaintiff had made out a case for grant of an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, observing that the balance of convenience favored the plaintiff and that irreparable harm would be caused if the piracy continued unchecked.

Justice Arora also referred to the Court’s landmark decision in UTV Software Communication Ltd. v. 1337x.to (2019), which established criteria for identifying rogue websites. These include the flagrancy of infringement, lack of registrant details, silence in response to takedown notices, and existence of directories facilitating copyright violations.

The order specifically restrained the 35 infringing websites — among them serialmaza.my, 5movierulz.cash, vegamovies-nl.quest, tamildhool.net, sungohd.com, biggbossott3.com, and hdhub4u.fail — from hosting, reproducing, streaming, or making available any JioHotstar content.

The Court issued the following directions:

Domain Registrars: Ordered to suspend and deactivate the infringing domains and disclose complete details of their registrants, including names, addresses, email IDs, phone numbers, IP addresses, and payment details.

Internet Service Providers: Directed to block access to the infringing websites within 48 hours.

Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics & IT: Instructed to ensure compliance by ISPs through appropriate communications and notices.

In a move reflecting the evolving nature of piracy, the Court granted JioStar a dynamic injunction. This allows the company to seek extension of the injunction to mirror websites, alphanumeric variations, or redirect links that may emerge in the future to bypass the Court’s order. The Registrar has been empowered to implead such websites swiftly upon satisfaction of supporting evidence filed by the plaintiff.

The ruling underscores the judiciary’s proactive stance against piracy, which has long plagued India’s fast-growing digital entertainment industry. JioHotstar, one of India’s largest OTT platforms, claims over 100,000 hours of programming across genres and languages, including exclusive original series, sports, films, and television shows.

Industry experts note that piracy not only deprives right-holders of legitimate revenues but also undermines investment in original content creation. By reinforcing copyright enforcement and empowering digital platforms with dynamic injunctions, the High Court has strengthened the legal toolkit available to fight the hydra-headed menace of piracy websites.

The Court has issued summons to Defendants 1–35, directing them to file written statements within 30 days along with affidavits of admission or denial of documents. Replications, if any, are to follow within another 30 days. The case has been listed for completion of pleadings on September 18, 2025, and for further hearing on January 20, 2026.