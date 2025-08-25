Tata Digital to appoint Sajith Sivanandan as CEO amid leadership restructuring

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Digital is set to appoint Sajith Sivanandan as its new Chief Executive Officer, according to an Economic Times report. Currently serving as President at Jio Mobile Digital Services, Sivanandan is expected to assume the role in the coming weeks, as part of Tata Digital’s broader leadership and strategy overhaul.
His appointment follows the departure of Naveen Tahilyani earlier this year and signals a renewed push to sharpen Tata Digital’s operations and vision.
Sivanandan brings with him extensive leadership experience across tech and digital businesses. He began his career at Star TV, followed by a role at The Gallup Organization. He later held senior positions at Affle UK and Google, where he led sales for key verticals in Southeast Asia before heading Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives across APAC.
As former CEO of Disney+ Hotstar, he oversaw the platform’s overall strategy, growth, and operations—managing a multi-disciplinary team spanning product, engineering, content, marketing, legal, finance, and more. Under his leadership, Disney+ Hotstar maintained its position as India’s largest SVOD platform.
Sivanandan also collaborated with Disney teams in EMEA and APAC to support the global rollout of Disney+.