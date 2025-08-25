Godrej Properties sells 683 homes worth Rs 1,000 crore at Hyderabad’s Regal Pavilion

ADVERTISEMENT
Godrej Properties sold over 683 homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore in its Hyderabad-based Godrej Regal Pavilion. According to the real estate developer, Godrej Regal Pavilion is one of GPL's large residential developments in South India with a developable potential of 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 3600 crore.
Launched in August 2025, GPL sold the inventory with a total area of 1.20 million square feet in the project.
Rajendra Nagar is an emerging locality in Hyderabad that offers a perfect blend of affordability and convenience. The area boasts rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent connectivity.
According to Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, “We are delighted with the response to Godrej Regal Pavilion. This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties".
In the June quarter, Godrej Properties sold couple of projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore. During the Quarter 1 earning call, Pandey said most of the big launches happened in Bangaluru. GPL sold homes worth Rs 2,400 crore-plus in Godrej MSR City in North Bangaluru in Q1. Another project was in Greater Noida by the name of Godrej Majesty, in which the company sold Rs75 crore in Q1 and Rs 925 crore in the previous quarter.
"So, whatever we are opening stock between the towers that we open, the floors we open, give or take, between 70% to 90% is what we are selling. Consciously, we are holding some very, very prime inventory so that we can ride through some amount of pricing uptake, but we are seeing very strong demand," Pandey added.
GPL's posted a profit of Rs 600 crore between April and June quarter in 2025 compared to Rs 520 crore in the same duration last year. However, the revenue from operations plunged sharply by 41.4% to Rs 434.56 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 739 crore in Q1 FY25.
Godrej Properties, or GPL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 18% to Rs 915 crore as compared to Rs 774 crore.