Tech layoffs 2025: The biggest job cuts in Silicon Valley and beyond

The tech layoff wave shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 150,000 jobs were cut in 2024, and this year has already seen over 22,000 workers affected, with February alone witnessing 16,000+ layoffs.

As companies continue to embrace AI, automation, and restructuring, job cuts are reshaping workforces across Big Tech, startups, and everything in between.

Here's a comprehensive, month-by-month tracker of tech layoffs in 2025, as compiled from media reports and TechCrunch.

Tech Layoffs by Numbers in 2025 (so far)

- January: 2,403 layoffs

- February: 16,234 layoffs

- March: 8,834 layoffs

- April: 24,500+ layoffs

- May: 10,397 layoffs

- June: 1,606 layoffs

- July: 16,142 layoffs

August

- Wondery (Amazon): Amazon is restructuring its audio operations, leading to 100 layoffs at Wondery. CEO Jen Sargent is also departing. Wonder's podcasts will shift under Audible, while video-focused shows move to Amazon's new Creator Services division.

July

- Scale AI: The data-labelling startup cut 200 employees (14% of staff) and severed ties with 500 contractors. This comes weeks after Meta hired Scale AI’s CEO in a $14.3 billion deal, adding turbulence to its workforce.

- Lenovo: The PC giant reduced its U.S. workforce by over 100 jobs (3% of staff), including roles at its Morrisville, North Carolina campus. As of early 2024, Lenovo had 5,100 U.S. employees.

- Intel: In a major blow to its Oregon operations, Intel laid off nearly 2,400 workers, nearly five times more than initially announced. Earlier in July, it had already confirmed 500 cuts in the state.

- Microsoft: Microsoft announced a massive 9,000 job cut (4% of global staff). This came after multiple layoffs in 2025: 1% in January, 6,000 in May, and 300 in June, showing a consistent downsizing trend across teams and geographies.

- ByteDance: TikTok’s parent company axed 65 employees in Bellevue, Washington, even as it expands its U.S. presence through TikTok Shop.

June

- Google: Google cut 25% of its smart TV division (75 people) and reduced funding for its Google TV and Android TV businesses by 10%. However, the company increased funding for AI initiatives, signalling a clear pivot.

- Intel: Intel slashed 15–20% of its Intel Foundry division - its chip design and manufacturing arm for external clients. The company also confirmed to TechCrunch that it will wind down its automotive business.

- Microsoft: Microsoft executed another round of layoffs, affecting software engineers, product managers, marketers, and legal staff. This comes on top of May’s 6,500 cuts.

May

- Amazon: Amazon cut 100 jobs in its devices and services division, which oversees Alexa, Echo, Ring, and Zoox. Since 2022, Amazon has cut 27,000+ jobs to streamline costs.

- Microsoft: Another huge downsizing saw 6,500 employees let go (3% of staff), one of the largest cuts since the company laid off 10,000 workers in 2023.

April

- Meta: Meta cut 100+ jobs in its Reality Labs division, affecting teams building VR hardware and Quest headset experiences.

- Intel: Intel announced a staggering 21,000 layoffs (20% of its workforce) in one of the largest single cuts of 2025. The move came just before its Q1 earnings call under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

- Google: Google trimmed hundreds of jobs across its platforms and devices division, which includes Pixel, Android, and Chrome.

- Microsoft: Reports surfaced that Microsoft was considering additional layoffs targeting middle managers and non-coders to prioritize engineering talent.

- Canva: The design unicorn let go of 10–12 technical writers, months after asking employees to adopt generative AI tools.

March

- TikTok: The company cut up to 300 jobs (10% of staff in Ireland), mainly in its Dublin hub.

- Ola Electric: India’s EV giant laid off 1,000+ employees and contractors to control costs, marking its second round of cuts in just five months.

February

- HP: HP eliminated 2,000 jobs under its “Future Now” restructuring plan, aiming to save $300 million.

- Google: Cuts hit its People Operations and Cloud teams, with a voluntary exit program offered to U.S. HR staff.

- Starbucks: The coffee chain slashed 1,100 tech jobs, outsourcing some functions to third-party vendors.

- Salesforce: The CRM giant cut 1,000+ jobs, even as it aggressively recruits for AI-driven sales roles.

January

- Amazon: Small-scale cuts saw dozens of jobs eliminated in its communications division.

- Pocket FM: The audio startup laid off 75 employees, just months after axing 200 writers in 2024.