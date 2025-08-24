7 ways AI is transforming India’s cities: From traffic to classrooms

ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial intelligence is no longer confined to research labs or tech firms — it is steadily transforming India’s cities. From easing traffic congestion to streamlining waste management, AI is being deployed to tackle long-standing urban challenges, bringing noticeable improvements to daily life.
Surat: safer roads with AI surveillance
In Surat, AI-enabled CCTV systems keep a watchful eye on busy roads, detecting stray cattle in real time. Alerts are sent to authorities the moment an animal is spotted, helping prevent accidents, reducing risks for two-wheeler riders, and ensuring smoother traffic flow.
Pune: smarter signals ease congestion
Pune’s packed roads are feeling the benefit of AI-driven traffic systems that analyse flow patterns and adjust signals dynamically. The result has been a 15–20% improvement in vehicle movement, alongside a 25% boost in traffic law compliance — leading to calmer, smoother commutes.
Bangalore: buses run on time
AI is helping Bangalore’s buses operate more efficiently by predicting peak demand and adjusting schedules in real time. With idle time down by 15% and ridership up by 10%, passengers spend less time waiting and more time moving.
Indore: cleaner streets with AI waste management
Indore, often lauded for its cleanliness, has taken its waste management a step further with AI-powered route planning. Smarter deployment of resources has cut operational costs by 15%, reinforcing Indore’s reputation as one of India’s cleanest cities.
Karnataka: classrooms embrace AI
In Karnataka, AI is being tested in classrooms through tools like Shiksha Copilot Plus, which helps teachers prepare lessons, tailor content to individual learning needs, and reduce routine workload. The initiative is making classrooms more engaging for students while allowing teachers to focus on guidance and mentoring.
Telangana: governance goes digital
Telangana has teamed up with Meta to integrate AI into governance. With WhatsApp chatbots providing quick responses, updates and services, citizens are spending less time navigating bureaucracy while government work becomes more transparent and efficient.
Maharashtra: training for a smarter future
Maharashtra’s AI Centre of Excellence in Robotics is focused on building a skilled workforce ready for an AI-driven future. From traffic management to education, the initiative is preparing cities for broader integration of technology in governance and daily life.
From monitoring stray cattle in Surat to easing commutes in Pune, optimising bus routes in Bangalore and driving digital governance in Telangana, artificial intelligence is quietly reshaping Indian cities. By improving efficiency, reducing risks, and enhancing services, AI is positioning itself as a powerful ally in building smarter, safer and more sustainable urban environments.
Compiled by Saara Dudeja