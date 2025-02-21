Govt plans to introduce rating system, disclaimers for social media influencers: Report

Amid the row over India's Got Latent show, the government is planning to introduce a code of conduct for social media influencers. The code of conduct is likely to be applicable to influencers having more than 50 lakh followers.

According to CNBC Awaaz, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon launch guidelines for social media influencers and creators to crack down on obscene and vulgar content. Citing sources, the TV channel said that there is the possibility that influencers would be asked to give ratings to their content and write a disclaimer.

Recently, podcaster and creator Ranveer Allahbadi's cringe comment on India's Got Latent show sparked public outrage. Last week, Allahbadia made remarks to a participant on the show about his parents’ personal relationship. The joke was reprimanded by political leaders, eminent personalities, public, as well as, the Supreme Court of India.

While the court shielded Allahbadia from arrest but said, "There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this program".

Complaints were filed against Allahabadia and host of India's Got Latent, Samay Raina. Both were summoned by police for questioning and the issue was also raised in Parliament.

The case prompted a parliamentary panel to write to the Information Technology Ministry seeking steps to amend existing laws to clamp down on such content.

The Indian content creators are already worried over the draft legislation that the Centre proposed last year, aiming to overhaul and regulate broadcasting services in the country. It includes a provision that will allow Centre to conduct inspections without prior permission or notification on broadcasting networks, broadcasting service providers, and other entities covered by the bill, such as content creators, among others.

According to the draft, the government can also seize and confiscate equipment belonging to cable, radio, or any broadcasting network or service if the authorized officer has reason to believe there has been a violation of the law, rules, or guidelines.