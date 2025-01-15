How Instagram plans to lead the social media landscape by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram has unveiled its ambitious plans for 2025, focusing on two things - enhancing creativity, user connections, and a more engaging platform experience.
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri recently shared the company’s goals in a video posted on Instagram and Threads, emphasising a return to the platform’s creative roots. “Instagram was founded on the idea of allowing anyone to share something creative they were proud of... We want to double down on that,” Mosseri stated.
The 2025 vision is built around three key initiatives - Instagram plans to fine-tune its algorithms to prioritise creative and original posts over reposts or low-quality material. This shift aims to reduce clutter and ensure that users see content that genuinely resonates with them.
He said in the video, "by introducing new tools powered by technologies like generative AI, Instagram aims to make content creation simpler and more dynamic. These upgrades will benefit both beginners and professional creators, enabling them to produce high-quality stories, reels, and posts with ease." Instagram will focus on improving how users interact, with plans to make recommendations more interactive and personalised. Enhanced direct messaging and better integration of user-generated content will foster a stronger sense of community.
With a potential TikTok ban looming in the US, Instagram is preparing for an influx of new users and creators. The platform is scaling its infrastructure and positioning itself as a creative alternative for content creators and audiences. As TikTok influencers redirect their followers to Instagram, the timing of these plans reflects the platform’s readiness to adapt and grow.