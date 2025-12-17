How to turn yourself into a K-pop idol using Sam Altman’s ChatGPT Images prompt

The post prompted users to experiment with similar transformations, with OpenAI highlighting the exact prompt used to achieve the K-pop makeover.

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Images, a new image generation and editing tool that the company said makes precise edits while keeping details intact and generates images up to four times faster, triggering viral experimentation soon after its release. Following the rollout, a stylised image of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman reimagined as a K-pop idol was shared on the official ChatGPT profile on X, drawing attention to the creative capabilities of the updated Images model, as per company communication and social media posts.

The post prompted users to experiment with similar transformations, with OpenAI highlighting the exact prompt used to achieve the K-pop makeover. The prompt remains unchanged and reads as follows:

"Using the provided image of the subject as reference, transform them into a K-pop idol–style version of themselves, fully preserving their natural facial features, skin tone, ethnicity, and identity. Style the subject with a polished, high-fashion idol aesthetic inspired by contemporary K-pop concept photoshoots, featuring editorial studio lighting with soft glow and clean highlights, a flawless but natural dewy skin finish, and subtle enhancement of the eyes, lips, and hair for a camera-ready look. The subject poses confidently with expressive yet controlled body language, styled in fashion-forward outfits influenced by modern K-pop trends such as elevated streetwear, Y2K accents, chic tailoring, glam punk, or soft ethereal looks, adapted to complement their original clothing style. The atmosphere resembles a professional idol photoshoot, using bold coloured backdrops or moody dramatic environments, studio or concert-style lighting, cinematic shadows, and refined colour grading, with optional tasteful details like layered jewellery, belts, or statement accessories kept cohesive and restrained. The final image should feel like an authentic K-pop concept photo—crisp, stylish, and aspirational—projecting polished charisma and star presence while clearly remaining the same person."

The post concluded by showcasing the final image of Altman in the K-pop idol aesthetic, underscoring the model’s ability to preserve identity while executing high-quality stylistic transformations. OpenAI stated that the new ChatGPT Images model is available to all users, enabling anyone to experiment with similar creative edits and full visual reimaginings using the same prompt.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 2:40 PM