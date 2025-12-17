AI startup founder alleges threatening encounter after repeated Amazon delivery failures

The founder of an artificial intelligence startup has alleged that repeated delivery failures of an Apple iMac ordered through Amazon escalated into a confrontation with a delivery executive, prompting him to seek police intervention and raising concerns about safety and business disruption.

Shardul Lavekar, founder and chief executive of Bengaluru-based AI startup 100x.bot, shared his account on social media platform X, claiming that multiple attempts to receive the ordered device ended in returns without explanation. According to Lavekar, the first delivery attempt occurred on a Saturday, when the delivery executive refused to hand over the iMac to office security personnel, after which the order was marked as returned.

@amazonIN ordered iMac from you. The delivery guy never showed up. My order is marked returned. I place the order again. My order is marked returned again. I call the delivery guy. Laddu Tabrez is the delivery guy name.



Comes to my office, heckles me, and threatens to do… pic.twitter.com/u2BhvMpxrU — Shardul Lavekar (@shardullavekar) December 16, 2025

Lavekar said he placed the order again, only for it to be returned a second time. In his post, he alleged that after he contacted the delivery executive directly, the individual arrived at his office and behaved in an intimidating and disruptive manner. Lavekar claimed the delivery agent told him that the device would not be delivered and that authorities would be unable to intervene.

Also read: IndiGo overtakes Air India Group in international passenger traffic in July–September quarter

The founder further alleged that the delivery executive returned to the office on a weekday and created a disturbance, including making remarks that Lavekar perceived as a threat. He said the incident led him to reach out to the police, citing concerns over personal safety and the impact on his company’s operations.

Lavekar also stated that the repeated delivery failures forced his startup to place fresh orders, resulting in delays, lost productivity and operational setbacks.

Following the public post, Bengaluru City Police responded via social media, saying the complaint had been forwarded to the appropriate department for action. Amazon also issued a public reply through its official support account, stating that such an experience was not in line with its standards and advising the customer to contact its support team.

Also read: Centre seeks Kerala Police report on alleged TRP manipulation by regional news channel

In subsequent posts, Lavekar clarified that the issue went beyond refunds or replacement, emphasising that the alleged intimidation and repeated disruptions had affected his business environment. He also shared a video of the delivery executive as part of his appeal for intervention.

Neither Amazon nor the delivery associate has issued a detailed public statement addressing the specific allegations. The incident has since drawn attention online, with users discussing accountability, customer safety and delivery practices in last-mile logistics.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 1:49 PM