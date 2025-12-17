Integral Ad Science launches AI assistant to streamline campaign setup, insights

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced the launch of IAS Agent, an artificial intelligence–powered assistant designed to help advertisers activate campaigns more quickly, access insights faster, and streamline optimisation across digital channels.

The new tool will be embedded within the IAS user interface and is built on what the company describes as an “explainable AI” framework, aimed at providing transparency behind automated recommendations. According to IAS, users will be able to view the rationale behind suggestions, adjust or override them, and maintain control over campaign decisions rather than relying on opaque, automated systems.

IAS Agent draws on more than 15 years of the company’s proprietary data and is intended to support functions such as brand safety and suitability settings, campaign analysis, and workflow simplification. The company said early testing showed notable gains in operational efficiency, particularly in reducing the time required for campaign setup and performance assessment.

The assistant is designed to surface trends and performance signals across dashboards, allowing marketers to identify what is working without extensive manual analysis. It also includes a conversational interface that enables users to interact with the system using natural language during pre-campaign planning.

Also read: Amazon in talks to invest $10 billion in OpenAI

IAS plans to demonstrate the new product at CES 2026 and expects to roll it out globally to existing customers in early 2026 at no additional cost. The company said the assistant is built using enterprise-grade infrastructure and is aligned with its stated approach to responsible and governed use of AI in advertising technology.

Industry executives cited by IAS said tools that speed up analysis and decision-making could help advertisers reduce inefficiencies and manage brand risk more effectively in a fragmented media environment. IAS noted that the assistant’s capabilities are expected to expand over time, with future enhancements focused on workflow automation and supply path insights.

IAS said the launch reflects ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its measurement and verification offerings while maintaining visibility into how automated decisions are made.

Also read: Instagram expands Reels beyond mobile with new TV experience

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 11:30 AM