Instagram expands Reels beyond mobile with new TV experience

Instagram is extending Reels viewing beyond mobile devices with the launch of a pilot television experience called IG for TV, beginning with Amazon Fire TV, the company announced on Tuesday, as per a report by TechCrunch.

The move marks Instagram’s latest attempt to compete more directly with YouTube, which continues to dominate video consumption on connected televisions. By bringing short-form Reels to the TV screen, Instagram aims to capture viewers during lean-back moments, allowing users to switch from traditional streaming content to short videos while watching television at home.

The IG for TV experience is personalised to individual users, displaying Reels based on their viewing history, interests and creator preferences from the Instagram app. Content is organised into channels and topic-based categories such as comedy, music and lifestyle, enabling easier discovery of videos across genres.

Reels will play automatically in a continuous format, removing the need for users to scroll manually, though viewers will still have the option to skip to the next video. Users can also like content, view comments and re-share Reels directly from the TV interface.

Instagram is offering users the option to pair IG for TV with their existing Instagram account, with support for adding up to five accounts under one home setup. Alternatively, users can create a separate account exclusively for television viewing.

The company clarified that IG for TV is distinct from IGTV, Instagram’s former long-form video platform, which was shut down in 2022.

The launch follows earlier indications from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who said in October that the company was planning to introduce a dedicated TV app as part of its broader video strategy.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 10:56 AM