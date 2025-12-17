Centre seeks Kerala Police report on alleged TRP manipulation by regional news channel

The ministry said it is closely monitoring developments in the case and reiterated that any attempt to undermine the credibility of the ratings ecosystem would be viewed seriously.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought a preliminary report from the Kerala Police following media allegations that a prominent regional television news channel in the state manipulated Television Rating Points (TRPs) by bribing an employee of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said the ministry has taken cognisance of reports claiming that the channel attempted to inflate viewership figures through illegal means, including alleged financial inducements to a BARC employee. According to the allegations, funds were purportedly routed in a manner designed to evade detection, raising serious concerns about the integrity of India’s television audience measurement system.

“In view of the allegations, a preliminary report, including details of action taken on the FIR reportedly filed in the matter, has been sought from the Director General of Police, Kerala,” Murugan said in his written reply

Television ratings in India are governed by the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, 2014, which lay down strict norms on secrecy and privacy of panel homes, and mandate a transparent, fair and accountable audience measurement framework. BARC India is currently the sole recognised rating agency under these guidelines.

In a statement, the measurement body said, "BARC India is aware of the report put out by the Malayalam news channel "Twenty-Four" yesterday, claiming involvement of a BARC India employee in an alleged ratings manipulation case. In order to address the matter with urgency, transparency and due diligence, BARC India has immediately engaged a reputed independent agency to forthwith undertake a comprehensive forensic audit into the matter."

"While the audit is underway, we would request all parties, including the media, to refrain from making any unverified or speculatory claims regarding the situation."

"BARC India remains committed to the highest standards of integrity and accountability towards its stakeholders."

The ministry said it is closely monitoring developments in the case and reiterated that any attempt to undermine the credibility of the ratings ecosystem would be viewed seriously.

Highlighting ongoing regulatory efforts, the government said it has already initiated steps to further strengthen transparency and integrity in audience measurement. Draft amendments to the 2014 policy guidelines were issued on July 2, 2025, inviting public consultation. These proposed changes aim to promote fair competition among rating agencies, improve the accuracy and representativeness of data, and account for evolving media consumption patterns across regions and platforms.

After reviewing stakeholder feedback, a revised draft of the amendments was released on November 6, 2025, for further consultation, the minister informed the House.

“The Government continues to closely monitor developments to ensure the credibility and integrity of the television audience measurement system,” Murugan said.

While the ministry did not comment on possible punitive action against the channel or BARC officials at this stage, the matter is likely to remain under scrutiny as the Kerala Police inquiry progresses.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 1:00 PM