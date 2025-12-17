Apple ships record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in November

Apple Inc has posted its highest-ever monthly export figures from India, shipping iPhones worth nearly $2 billion in November, highlighting the country’s rapidly growing role in the tech giant’s global manufacturing and supply chain strategy.

Industry data shows that the November performance pushed Apple’s cumulative iPhone exports from India to around $14 billion during the first eight months of the current financial year, FY26. The surge reflects Apple’s accelerating shift of production and assembly activities to India as it looks to diversify manufacturing beyond China.

Company filings also reveal that Apple India recorded record domestic revenue of about $9 billion in FY25. During the same year, roughly one in every five iPhones made globally was either manufactured or assembled in India. Overall, manufacturing operations in the country accounted for nearly 12% of Apple’s total global production value, underlining India’s rising importance in Apple’s operations.

Despite this manufacturing scale-up, India contributed just over 2% to Apple’s global revenue of $416.1 billion in FY25. Analysts, however, noted a sharp year-on-year increase in India’s share of iPhone production. Apple also began assembling its premium Pro and Pro Max iPhone models locally for the first time, marking a key milestone in the evolution of its India manufacturing footprint.

Geographically, the Americas remained Apple’s largest revenue-generating region in FY25, contributing $178.4 billion, or nearly 43% of global revenue. Europe followed with a 26.7% share, while Greater China accounted for 15.4%. A growing proportion of iPhones sold in the Americas is now being shipped from India, reflecting deeper integration of Indian facilities into Apple’s global supply network.

Over the past decade, Apple’s revenue from India has increased almost eightfold, driven largely by strong demand for iPhones, along with MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and accessories. Services continue to form only a small, single-digit share of Apple’s overall sales in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the company achieved record September-quarter revenue across emerging markets and its highest-ever revenue in India, led by robust iPhone demand. He also noted that Apple has expanded its retail presence in recent months, opening new stores in markets such as India and the UAE, alongside additional locations in the U.S. and China.

Globally, iPhone revenue rose 6% year-on-year to $49 billion, supported by strong demand for the iPhone 16 lineup. Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said iPhone sales grew across most tracked markets, with September-quarter records set in several emerging regions, including India, South Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 9:59 AM