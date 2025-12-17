Illegal betting firm 1xBet surges 53% in India as domestic RMG firms exit post Online Gaming Act

Multiple celebrities have come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police for allegedly promoting the illegal online betting platform 1xBet and its associated or similar apps, often through "surrogate" advertisements.

Offshore betting and gaming operator 1xBet reported significant growth in India throughout 2025, even as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 led many domestic real-money gaming companies to shut operations. The platform has expanded casino and sports betting offerings, launched large-scale promotional campaigns, and introduced socially oriented initiatives targeting Indian users.

According to the company’s data and annual insights, its casino user base grew 53% from 2023 to 2025 in India, driven by both new registrations and migration from sports betting. In 2023, one in five users played illegal casino games; by 2025, that proportion rose to one in three. Monthly active users for casino offerings surged 68% in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a trend that persisted throughout the year.

The operator attributed this growth to rapid product adaptation, marketing campaigns, and regional promotions tailored to Indian audiences. Popular “fast reward” games, including Aviatrix, JetX, and Chicken Road, have emerged as top choices due to their simplicity and mobile-friendly design. Proprietary 1xGames titles such as Crash, Western Slot, Plinko, and Crystal were designed specifically for the Indian market, enabling users to remain on a single platform without switching elsewhere.

Multiple celebrities have come under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police for allegedly promoting the illegal online betting platform 1xBet and its associated or similar apps, often through "surrogate" advertisements. This includes cricketers Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, actor Sonu Sood, Urvash Rautela among others.

Large-scale promotions also contributed to engagement. During the Indian Premier League, 1xBet organised the Indian League Carnival tournament with a prize fund of ₹1 crore, attracting 20% more participants than in 2024. Campaigns supporting women’s cricket, including World Cup Queens 2025, offered prizes such as 48 Apple devices, boosting engagement in cricket betting by 27%. Tennis, basketball, volleyball, esports, football, and financial betting also saw engagement increases ranging from 10% to 56%, reflecting the platform’s diversified approach.

Experts have criticized 1xBet for operating in India without proper licensing, potentially exposing users to fraud, unregulated financial transactions, and legal risks.

An executive from real money gaming industry said, “The law exists on paper, but in practice, illegal operators continue to flourish. Domestic gaming companies bear the brunt of compliance costs, losing out to unregulated competition. Offshore betting platforms are exploiting regulatory loopholes, operating from abroad with near impunity, while Indian firms have no choice but to exit the market."

Digital advertising bodies have flagged widespread promotion of offshore betting platforms on social media and other digital channels, reinforcing concerns about regulatory evasion. Analysts also point out that the growth of offshore platforms diverts significant potential tax revenue and undermines the intent of the 2025 gaming law.

Experts have also criticized 1xBet for boasting their CSR events in the country which prohibits illegal betting and gambling. The company report states, 1xBet’s engagement in India extends beyond gaming. The platform partnered with regional cricket teams and became the official sponsor of Durban’s Super Giants in SA20, while its Indian ambassador, South African cricketer Heinrich Klaasen, featured in major campaigns. Social initiatives such as the I Bet On Myself program, in collaboration with the Wheelchair Cricket India Association, provided sports wheelchairs to para-athletes, highlighting a philanthropic dimension to the brand’s operations.

The platform’s affiliate network, 1xPartners, also expanded rapidly, with over 5,000 Indian participants in 2025, many earning between US$500,000 and US$1 million annually. Interetingly, 1xBet has also laid a roadmap for 2026, "In 2025, 1xBet reaffirmed its status as one of the most influential international igaming brands, and this development trajectory will continue. In 2026, the company will further strengthen its global presence by entering new markets, increasing activity at key industry events, and forming top-level partnerships."

The company stated, "A solid foundation is already being laid for an even more ambitious expansion of the 1xPartners affiliate network, including the launch of large new projects that will reinforce the brand’s position in India and worldwide."

With four months passed after the clearance of Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 in the Parliament. The notification is yet to be released for enforcement of the new Online Gaming Act. While Supreme Court has listed the matter challenging PROGA,2025 in January, the experts cite that there has been a significant growth of illegal offshore gambling and betting platforms after RMG platforms shut operations in the country.

