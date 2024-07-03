India among top-3 optimistic markets; Inflation, unemployment worrisome factors: Report

Indians are quite optimistic that the country is heading in the right direction, according to a report by Ipsos. India's optimism level is at 69%, third among the 29 countries. Singapore ranked no.1 spot with a 73% optimism level, followed by Indonesia at 70%. Notably, 38% of global citizens claimed to believe that their country is headed in the right direction, with pessimism rife.

According to Ipsos, urban Indians are more apprehensive about inflation at 38%, followed by unemployment at 35%, education at 26%, financial and political corruption at 23%, and crime and violence at 22%.

Countries with the lowest optimism levels about the future were, Peru (8%), South Africa (20%), South Korea (21%), and Türkiye (21%), Ipsos What Worries the World Global Survey, June 2024 Report revealed.

The US's optimism level stands at 32%, France at 26%, Canada at 28%, Germany at 27%, Israel at 25% and Japan at 22%, respectively.

Global citizens are most worried about inflation (33%), crime and violence (30%), poverty and social inequality (29%), unemployment (27%), and financial and political corruption (25%).