      India among top-3 optimistic markets; Inflation, unemployment worrisome factors: Report

      According to Ipsos, urban Indians are more apprehensive about inflation at 38%, followed by unemployment at 35%, education at 26%, financial and political corruption at 23%, and crime and violence at 22%.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2024 2:47 PM
      38% of global citizens claimed to believe that their country is headed in the right direction (Photo: Unsplash)

      Indians are quite optimistic that the country is heading in the right direction, according to a report by Ipsos. India's optimism level is at 69%, third among the 29 countries. Singapore ranked no.1 spot with a 73% optimism level, followed by Indonesia at 70%. Notably, 38% of global citizens claimed to believe that their country is headed in the right direction, with pessimism rife.

      Countries with the lowest optimism levels about the future were, Peru (8%), South Africa (20%), South Korea (21%), and Türkiye (21%), Ipsos What Worries the World Global Survey, June 2024 Report revealed.

      The US's optimism level stands at 32%, France at 26%, Canada at 28%, Germany at 27%, Israel at 25% and Japan at 22%, respectively.

      Global citizens are most worried about inflation (33%), crime and violence (30%), poverty and social inequality (29%), unemployment (27%), and financial and political corruption (25%).

      Amit Adarkar, Ipsos India CEO said, “As a market, India has been quite stable. The govt has been taking steps to offset the impact of global macro conditions on the citizens, to a large extent. Whether it is fuel prices or inflation; a growing economy, now the 5th largest and fuelled by domestic consumption; or India being a dominant voice of Global South; being a part of several global forums, whether BRICS or QUAD, a special invitee to the G7 Summit; with strides in technology and mighty military power, is resonating well with the citizens and they feel re-assured of the future".


      First Published on Jul 3, 2024 2:47 PM

