            
  • Home
  • digital
  • india-has-17000-edtech-companies-7-unicorns-second-only-to-the-united-states-13-53769

India has 17,000+ EdTech companies, 7 unicorns , second only to the United States’ 13: Report

The Indian EdTech industry, the third most funded globally after the US and China, was valued at USD $7.5 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2025 3:58 PM
India has 17,000+ EdTech companies, 7 unicorns , second only to the United States’ 13: Report
Emerging technologies like generative AI, gamification, and augmented/virtual reality provide new opportunities to revitalise the sector by delivering more personalised and adaptive learning experiences for students. (Image: Unsplash)

India, known for its rich educational heritage, is home to the historic Nalanda University, established in the 5th century BCE and recognised as the world’s first residential university. Education has always been central to the country’s growth and development.

An EdTech report by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) says that in recent years, India has seen a remarkable shift towards digital education, now hosting over 17,000 EdTech companies, including seven unicorns—second only to the United States’ thirteen as of December 2024. The Indian EdTech industry, the third most funded globally after the US and China, was valued at USD $7.5 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%, reaching USD $29 billion by 2030. Overall, there are more than 1300 funded companies in EdTech in India, with $1.1 Billion funded in the last two years. The total funding so far has been about $14 Billion.

Rising aspirations among middle-class families, a competitive job market, and increased awareness of global education standards have driven a shift towards alternative learning methods. EdTech platforms have tapped into this trend by providing interactive, engaging, and personalised learning experiences tailored to individual students.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, one of India’s most transformative reforms, has further boosted the sector by encouraging digital and adaptive learning. The policy has also fostered collaboration between the government and EdTech companies. With 50% of the population under 30 and higher education enrolment rising from 24% in 2017 to 28% in 2022, India offers a vast and largely untapped market for EdTech innovation.

However, the industry has faced challenges since its funding peak in 2021. Changes in consumer demand, reduced investor confidence due to a global economic slowdown, and post-pandemic market adjustments have created headwinds. Despite this, emerging technologies like generative AI, gamification, and augmented/virtual reality provide new opportunities to revitalise the sector by delivering more personalised and adaptive learning experiences for students.


Tags
First Published on Jan 17, 2025 1:42 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Over 25% audience of Indian titles on Prime Video comes from outside India: Sonal Kabi

Over 25% audience of Indian titles on Prime Video comes from outside India: Sonal Kabi

Digital

Next wave of digital growth in rural India, 1 billion people to have smartphones

Next wave of digital growth in rural India, 1 billion people to have smartphones

Digital

Lowering GST from 18% to 5% in EdTech will boost industry growth: Report

Lowering GST from 18% to 5% in EdTech will boost industry growth: Report

Brand Marketing

Apple launches dedicated store app for India to enhance shopping experience

Apple launches dedicated store app for India to enhance shopping experience

Digital

Waves Summit shows India’s readiness to lead in technological advancements within the media sector', says

Waves Summit shows India’s readiness to lead in technological advancements within the media sector', says

Digital

Korea teaches us more than Hollywood,: Aha co-founder at India Digital Summit

Korea teaches us more than Hollywood,: Aha co-founder at India Digital Summit

Digital

Maha Kumbh 2025: AI tool 'Bhashini' breaks language barriers

Maha Kumbh 2025: AI tool 'Bhashini' breaks language barriers