India set to launch indigenous AI model with affordable, secure computing facility

With an estimated timeline of 6–10 months for foundational model completion, the initiative is poised to revolutionize the way AI is developed and deployed in India, contributing to both industrial and societal advancements.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2025 8:32 AM
India's AI model will prioritize ethical AI practices, with a focus on inclusivity, fairness and the elimination of biases.

India is set to launch its own indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) model, marking a significant milestone in the country’s technological aspirations. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in New Delhi.

The AI model, backed by a robust computing infrastructure, aims to provide low-cost, secure and contextually relevant AI solutions, tailored for India’s unique needs, including its linguistic diversity.

The AI mission, which is supported by a high-end common computing facility, is initially launching with 10,000 GPUs, with plans to expand to 18,693 GPUs. This facility will benefit researchers, developers, and students, with access to AI computing at a rate lower than global standards. The cost per GPU hour will be under Rs 100 due to a 40 percent government subsidy, offering a more affordable alternative to global models, which cost around $2.5–$3 per hour.

India's AI model will prioritize ethical AI practices, with a focus on inclusivity, fairness and the elimination of biases. The model will also address critical challenges in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, weather forecasting, and disaster management. Through 18 identified AI applications, the initiative aims to harness AI for societal benefits, including solutions for climate change and agritech advancements.

The initiative has received international recognition, including appreciation at the World Economic Forum in Davos. As the mission progresses, it will create opportunities for Indian developers and startups, fostering innovation and supporting the country’s broader ambitions in AI, including the development of semiconductor technology.

India’s AI mission is part of a long-term strategy to establish the country as a global leader in AI technology. With an estimated timeline of 6–10 months for foundational model completion, the initiative is poised to revolutionize the way AI is developed and deployed in India, contributing to both industrial and societal advancements.


First Published on Jan 31, 2025 8:32 AM

