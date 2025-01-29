India’s Digital Strides: An overview at the nation’s technological growth

India’s digital transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary in recent years. With the world’s second-largest mobile and internet user base, India has set impressive records in digital adoption. The country leads globally in digital transaction volumes and the export of ICT services, and has rolled out 5G faster than many other nations. India has also become the top contributor to global AI projects on GitHub and ranks third in the number of homegrown unicorns. As a result, India has earned recognition during its G20 Presidency as a champion of digital public infrastructures (DPIs), solidifying its status as a global digital powerhouse.

According to the State of India’s Digital Economy Report 2024, India is the third-largest digitalised economy worldwide and ranks 12th among G20 nations in the digitalisation of individual users. Have a look at the breakdown of India’s digital journey:

1. Mobile Subscription Growth India ranks second globally with 1.14 billion mobile cellular subscriptions, following China’s 1.78 billion. With a total of 8.36 billion mobile subscriptions worldwide, India is playing a pivotal role in mobile connectivity.

2. Internet Traffic India is one of the top players in global internet traffic. The country generates an average of 16.9 GB of data per month, positioning it just behind Saudi Arabia (35 GB) and Russia (18.4 GB).

3. 5G Deployment By the end of 2023, 10 percent of India’s population had subscribed to 5G, making it one of the largest 5G adoption markets in the world. India has now become the second-largest market for 5G smartphones, after China.

4. Digital Identity India continues to lead in digital identity initiatives. As of January 2024, over 1.3 billion biometric IDs have been issued under the Aadhaar program, marking a significant achievement in digital identity management.

5. Digital Payments Surge India has witnessed a massive surge in digital transactions, with over 164 billion digital payments recorded in FY 2023-24 — the highest volume for any country. This surpasses China’s 41.3 billion transactions in Q3 2023, placing India at the forefront of digital payment systems.

6. ICT Service Exports India’s ICT services exports reached USD 162 billion in 2023, making it the second-largest exporter of ICT services in the world, after Ireland. India’s position highlights its growing dominance in the global IT and technology services market.

7. AI Projects and Global Contribution India leads the world in contributing to GitHub’s AI projects, with a 23 percent share. This is followed by the United States with 14 percent, showcasing India’s growing influence in the artificial intelligence domain.

8. Unicorns on the Rise India ranks third globally in the number of homegrown unicorns, trailing only the US and China. As of April 2024, the country continues to foster innovation and startup growth, solidifying its position as a global hub for tech entrepreneurs.