Jio and SpaceX join hands to expand Starlink’s reach in India

Reliance Jio Platforms Ltd. has announced a partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to its customers in India. However, the agreement is subject to regulatory approvals, as SpaceX must first obtain the necessary authorisations to operate Starlink in the country.

This collaboration will reportedly allow Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can expand Jio’s broadband offerings, while also identifying ways Jio’s infrastructure can support SpaceX’s direct services for consumers and businesses.

How Jio Will Offer Starlink Services: Retail and Online Availability – Jio will sell Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms. Installation Support – The company will provide assistance with device setup and installation for customers. Infrastructure Collaboration – Both firms will evaluate further areas of cooperation to strengthen India’s digital connectivity. Strengthening India's Digital Future Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, highlighted the importance of making affordable, high-speed internet available to every Indian, regardless of location.

"Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India is a significant step towards seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are improving access and reliability in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying:

"We look forward to working with Jio and securing approval from the Indian government to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet to more people, businesses, and organisations."

With this agreement, Jio and SpaceX aim to enhance digital access across India, especially in rural and remote areas, bridging the country’s digital divide.