            
  • Home
  • digital
  • kunal-kamra-summoned-by-mumbai-police-over-remarks-on-eknath-shinde-60103

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Kamra’s remarks about Eknath Shinde during his latest stand-up special triggered a political backlash.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 9:57 AM
Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over remarks on Eknath Shinde
The comedian also said he is willing to cooperate with the police but questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resort to vandalism in response to a joke.

Mumbai Police have summoned comedian Kunal Kamra for questioning after his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sparked controversy. According to reports, Khar Police have asked him to appear for an investigation. Since Kamra is currently outside Maharashtra, the summons has also been sent to him via WhatsApp, instructing him to record his statement at 11 AM.

The development comes just a day after Kamra refused to apologise for his comments. Addressing the controversy on social media, he defended his right to free speech and stated that entertainment venues should not be held responsible for a comedian’s material.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform for all kinds of performances. It is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have control over what I say. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue over a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra said in his statement.

The comedian also said he is willing to cooperate with the police but questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resort to vandalism in response to a joke.

Controversy Explained: Kamra’s remarks about Eknath Shinde during his latest stand-up special triggered a political backlash. However, several political figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, have spoken in support of Kamra, defending his freedom of expression and condemning the vandalism at the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2025 9:57 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

X’s Engineering Director Haofei Wang steps down amid leadership changes

X’s Engineering Director Haofei Wang steps down amid leadership changes

Digital

Delhi HC grants MeitY panel 3 months for detailed report on deepfake

Delhi HC grants MeitY panel 3 months for detailed report on deepfake

Digital

Kunal Kamra receives YouTube donations as free speech debate heats up

Kunal Kamra receives YouTube donations as free speech debate heats up

Special Coverage

CCI raids on media cartel: A week later, Ad agencies still in the dark

CCI raids on media cartel: A week later, Ad agencies still in the dark

Digital

India’s ITeS job market set to grow by 20% in 2025, driven by AI and Cybersecurity

India’s ITeS job market set to grow by 20% in 2025, driven by AI and Cybersecurity

Digital

Samay Raina faces Maharashtra Cyber Cell over ‘India’s Got Latent’ case after ignoring summons

Samay Raina faces Maharashtra Cyber Cell over ‘India’s Got Latent’ case after ignoring summons

How it Works

Reddit becomes a big draw for brands, cornering 10% of digital ad spends

Reddit becomes a big draw for brands, cornering 10% of digital ad spends