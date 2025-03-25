Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police over remarks on Eknath Shinde

Mumbai Police have summoned comedian Kunal Kamra for questioning after his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sparked controversy. According to reports, Khar Police have asked him to appear for an investigation. Since Kamra is currently outside Maharashtra, the summons has also been sent to him via WhatsApp, instructing him to record his statement at 11 AM.

The development comes just a day after Kamra refused to apologise for his comments. Addressing the controversy on social media, he defended his right to free speech and stated that entertainment venues should not be held responsible for a comedian’s material.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform for all kinds of performances. It is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have control over what I say. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue over a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra said in his statement.

The comedian also said he is willing to cooperate with the police but questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resort to vandalism in response to a joke.