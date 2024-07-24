Meta AI is now available in seven new languages including Hindi

Expanding access to Meta AI- the assistant in Meta apps and devices has now been made available in 22 countries, with the newest today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. Alongside, it is now available in over nine languages including Hindi, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish with more to come.

Meta AI is being updated every two weeks to enhance users' experience.

It is also planning to launch a new feature- “Imagine me”, the beta version of which is being rolled out in the US first. It creates images based on a photo of a user and a prompt like ‘Imagine me surfing’ or ‘Imagine me on a beach vacation’ using Meta's new state-of-the-art personalisation model.

Additionally, one can easily add or remove objects, change them, and edit them. It is also planning to roll out a feature which allows one to add an image made with Meta AI to a Facebook post.

One can also combine Meta AI’s coding expertise and image generation capabilities to build a new game from scratch or put a fresh spin on a classic favorite.