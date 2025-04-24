Meta launches ‘Edits’ app to help creators make short videos with ease

Meta has launched a brand-new mobile app called Edits, aimed at making short-form video creation quicker and easier for content creators. The app, which was first mentioned by Instagram head Adam Mosseri back in January, is now available to download.

Edits is a standalone video editing tool—not part of Instagram or Facebook—that comes packed with advanced features built especially for smartphones. Creators can use it to film up to 10 minutes of footage, edit clips with precision, and add a range of effects like green screen backgrounds, transitions, and auto-enhance filters.

One of its key features is a frame-accurate timeline, allowing users to fine-tune individual clips easily. The app also includes real-time analytics, such as skip rates, so creators can understand how their videos are performing and make improvements accordingly.

Users can publish their final videos directly to Instagram and Facebook or export them without any watermarks—giving them the freedom to post on any platform they choose.

Meta says the app was developed in close partnership with creators, many of whom had asked for tools that offer more control and flexibility without the need for desktop editing software. It’s also part of Meta’s broader effort to compete with popular apps like TikTok and CapCut, which are widely used for creating short videos.

Looking ahead, Meta is already working on additional features, including keyframe editing for more detailed timing, AI-powered effects, and new tools to make brand collaborations smoother. The company also plans to add more fonts, filters, transitions, and a library of royalty-free music tracks to support creative freedom.