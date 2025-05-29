            
Meta plans physical retail expansion to push smart glasses and wearables

Meta currently operates only one physical outlet, the Meta Store at its Burlingame, California campus, which opened in 2022.

By  Storyboard18May 29, 2025 2:03 PM
Meta currently operates only one physical outlet, the Meta Store at its Burlingame, California campus, which opened in 2022. At the time, Martin Gilliard, then head of the store, emphasised the importance of customer immersion, saying:

Meta is preparing to expand its physical retail presence and hire new retail employees, in a move reminiscent of Apple’s highly successful store strategy, according to a new report by Business Insider.

The tech giant is reportedly looking to scale up its hardware sales—especially smart glasses and AI-powered wearables—by offering more consumers the opportunity to experience the technology first-hand.

Meta currently operates only one physical outlet, the Meta Store at its Burlingame, California campus, which opened in 2022. At the time, Martin Gilliard, then head of the store, emphasised the importance of customer immersion, saying, “Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it… People should leave and tell their friends, ‘You’ve got to go check out the Meta Store’.”

Hardware Focus: Smart Glasses and AI Wearables Meta sold over 1 million pairs of smart glasses in 2024—a figure that CEO Mark Zuckerberg called a “great start,” though he acknowledged it won’t “move the needle” for the company’s core business just yet.

In line with its Reality Labs roadmap, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth wrote last year that the company would continue pushing hardware as it aims to “drive sales, retention, and engagement” with more AI-powered wearable products expected to debut in 2025.

While Apple’s physical stores have been central to its branding and sales success, other tech giants have struggled with retail. Amazon, for instance, has opened Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go grocery stores in fewer than 10 states, many of which rely on its Just Walk Out checkout technology.

But the e-commerce giant has also scaled back significantly. In 2023, Amazon closed all of its Amazon Style fashion stores, and a year earlier, shuttered dozens of Amazon-owned bookstores after disappointing results.

Meta’s push into physical retail suggests a more cautious, product-focused approach, concentrating on immersive experiences that help potential buyers understand and engage with new devices—particularly as it navigates the long-term path toward the metaverse.


First Published on May 29, 2025 11:41 AM

