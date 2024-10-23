            
      Moneycontrol Pro celebrates 1 million paying subscribers by ringing opening bell at NSE

      With over 1 million paying subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro cements its position as India’s largest news subscription platform and ranks among the top 15 globally.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2024 10:43 AM
      Moneycontrol Pro, the premium subscription service of Moneycontrol, celebrated a significant milestone by surpassing 1 million paying subscribers with a bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

      The event was led by Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi and NSE Chief Executive Officer Ashishkumar Chauhan, marking a proud moment for the platform.

      By crossing this milestone, Moneycontrol Pro has solidified its position as India's largest news subscription platform and is now ranked among the top 15 subscription-based media platforms worldwide.

      With over 1 million subscribers, the platform is on par with globally recognized financial news outlets such as Financial Times and Barrons.

      This achievement underscores Moneycontrol Pro's credibility and reputation as a trusted source of financial intelligence, catering to investors who seek deep, data-driven insights into India's capital markets.

      The platform's extensive features empower paying subscribers to make well-informed investment decisions, leveraging tools like the 'Spot Winners' feature, which offers over 200 stock scanners, and the 'Deep Dive' function, providing quant-based insights.

      Moneycontrol Pro continues to enhance the experience for paying subscribers by offering cutting-edge services such as 'Trade Like a Pro,' which delivers technical ratings and trends, 'Track Holdings,' allowing users to monitor the portfolios of market gurus, and 'Expert Edge,' a feature providing daily and weekly investment ideas.

      With an expert team of research analysts covering over 270 Indian companies across 25 sectors, Moneycontrol Pro delivers the sharp, actionable insights necessary for successful investing.

      In addition to its success with paying subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is also expanding its presence in the fintech space. The platform offers users a broad range of financial services, including personal loans, fixed deposits, mutual fund tracking, portfolio management, and credit score checks.

      As part of Network18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, Moneycontrol Pro benefits from its association with one of India's largest media conglomerates, reaching over 350 million viewers on TV and 250 million monthly unique visitors across its digital platforms.

      Network18 is a part of Reliance Industries Ltd, whose group entities hold 56.89 per cent.


      First Published on Oct 23, 2024 10:40 AM

