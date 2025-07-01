IICT begins admissions for AVGC-XR programs from August

India’s digital and creative economy is set to receive a major boost with the launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), which will open admissions this August for its inaugural batch. The new institute, focused on the fast-growing AVGC-XR sector, that is Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality, aims to nurture a globally competitive talent pool with a portfolio of 18 industry-aligned courses.

Announced in May by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Waves Summit, IICT is backed by a consortium of global tech and media leaders. Its first academic year will offer 6 specialised programs in Gaming, 4 courses in Post-Production and 8 courses in Animation, Comics and XR.

The curriculum has been developed in close collaboration with industry leaders to align with current and future workforce needs. Notably, tech giants such as Google, YouTube, Adobe, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and JioStar have pledged long-term support. Their involvement spans curriculum design, internship and placement opportunities, scholarships, startup incubation and mentorship programs.

IICT has also signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of York (UK) to enable faculty exchange, research collaboration and global certification pathways, further strengthening the institute’s global credentials.

Speaking on these courses, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, said, “Our vision is to make India a global powerhouse in the AVGC-XR sector by nurturing world-class talent. These courses are designed to meet global standards while being rooted in India’s dynamic creative potential.”

A detailed curriculum is expected to be released later this month.

IICT’s governing board includes leading policymakers, industry experts and academic figures such as Sanjay Jaju, Vikas Kharge, Swati Mhase, Chandrajit Banerjee, Bhupendra Kainthola, Ashish Kulkarni, Manvendra Shukul, and Rajan Navani. Ninad Raikar serves as the institute’s Chief Operating Officer.