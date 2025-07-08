            
NCH registers highest grievances for e‑comm, resulting in refund of Rs 3.69 cr in April–June

Consumer Affairs Ministry reported Rs 7.14 crore in total refunds facilitated across 30 sectors via the National Consumer Helpline, with e-commerce, travel, and insurance topping grievance categories.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 10:10 AM
Highest number of grievances received for e-commerce sector (8,919) resulting in refund of ₹3.69 crore.

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH), run by the Department of Consumer Affairs, has recorded 8,919 consumer complaints related to the e-commerce sector between April 25 and June 30, 2025— more than any other sector, resulting in refunds worth Rs 3.69 crore to aggrieved consumers.

In total, the NCH facilitated Rs 7.14 crore in refunds across 15,426 grievances during this period, spanning 30 industry sectors. The top three sectors with the highest refund value were e-commerce (Rs 3.69 crore), travel and tourism (Rs 81 lakh from 1,057 complaints), general insurance (Rs 41 lakh from 101 complaints), and airlines ( Rs 30 lakh from 186 complaints).

The Ministry highlighted that these successful redressals underscore the growing responsiveness and efficacy of the NCH, which serves as a vital, pre-litigation platform for consumers. The service operates in 17 languages and is accessible through various channels including the 1915 toll-free helpline, WhatsApp, SMS, email, mobile app, UMANG platform, and the Integrated Grievance Redress Mechanism (INGRAM).

Uttar Pradesh topped the list of states with the most e-commerce complaints (1,242), followed by Maharashtra (1,038), Delhi (875), and Rajasthan (721). Notably, even small states and UTs such as Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli saw engagement with the helpline.

"The facilitation of Rs 7.14 crore in refunds between 25th April and 30th June 2025 reflects the efficacy and responsiveness of the helpline, driven by the expansion of convergence partners and strong stakeholder engagement. This highlights NCH’s vital role in ensuring timely, hassle-free grievance redressal and reinforces its importance as a trusted, pre-litigation platform promoting consumer welfare and marketplace transparency," it said.


First Published on Jul 8, 2025 10:10 AM

