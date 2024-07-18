            
      • Home
      • digital
      • nearly-80-of-indian-startups-investing-in-ai-other-advanced-technologies-report-37446

      Nearly 80% of Indian startups investing in AI, other advanced technologies: Report

      Almost 80% of the startups believe that adopting enterprise applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics

      By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2024 5:37 PM
      Nearly 80% of Indian startups investing in AI, other advanced technologies: Report
      85% of startups in the country said that unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation (Photo: Unsplash)

      In the age of digital disruption, 77% of the startups in India are investing in advanced technologies, including AI, ML, IoT, and blockchain, according to a study by SAP-Dun & Bradstreet.

      The study titled, "Value Creation and Sustainable Growth: The Blueprint for Startup Profitability in India," said that startups have proactively integrated advanced technologies to achieve operational efficiency.

      Almost 80% of the startups believe that adopting enterprise applications integrated with new-age technologies such as AI is essential for scaling and improving unit economics. Whereas 72% of startups already have or are looking to invest in new-age technologies.

      85% of startups in the country said that unit economics is a clear path to profitability and enhancing valuation.

      The report noted that Tier-2 and 3 cities have become innovation hubs. As many as 40% of total tech startups originate from these cities, the report added.

      "Cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Madurai, Indore, Kochi, Warangal, Hubli, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati, among others, host 15% of the country's tech skill pool," according to the study.

      "The rising prominence of Tier II and Tier III cities as innovation hubs has further decentralized economic development. As we navigate the challenges of funding limitations and market volatility, start-ups must focus on unit economics and profitability to build sustainable and profitable enterprises," Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet said.

      Several startups have adopted new-age technologies such as agritech startups have adopted AI-powered drones and IoT devices optimising farming practices, enhancing yield, and reducing labour costs. Fintech startups are using AI algorithms for credit scoring and risk assessment and also detecting fraud.

      64% respondents of in the study said that the adoption of enterprise applications is key to measuring rapidly changing customer behavior and making strategic decisions to scale and improve unit economics.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 18, 2024 5:37 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Google-parent Alphabet faces Italian antitrust probe over personal data usage

      Google-parent Alphabet faces Italian antitrust probe over personal data usage

      How it Works

      NFDC and Netflix partner to upskill voice-over artists in India

      NFDC and Netflix partner to upskill voice-over artists in India

      Digital

      Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX loses $234 million due to security breach

      Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX loses $234 million due to security breach

      Digital

      Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI

      Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI

      Digital

      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

      Gaming

      Loco’s AVOD model fails, will it bounce back?

      Loco’s AVOD model fails, will it bounce back?

      Brand Marketing

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management