NHRC directs YouTube to remove 'India's Got Latent' episode with Ranveer Allahbadia

Amid the growing controversy surrounding influencer and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia and his remarks made in the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent' (IGL), the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has directed YouTube to remove the concerning video.

Kanoongo has written a letter to Mira Chatt, Head of Public Policy at YouTube, claiming the roast show contains highly objectionable, inappropriate and obscene material and remarks and directed her to take appropriate actions regarding the same.

Highlighting the easy access for children to such content, he urged to remove the concerned episode/videos of the roast show (India's Got Latent), hosted by Samay Raina, from YouTube.

NHRC's action follows a complaint from Yogendra Singh Thakur, who highlighted "concerns regarding the show's propagation of negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children.

It was further alleged that under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages and thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society.

In his letter to YouTube, Kanoongo directed the platform “to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action."

The content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws, the letter highlighted.