Netizens call for 'ban' on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment

In the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina’s show found itself embroiled in controversy once again.

The uproar began when popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia—better known as BeerBiceps—posed a highly inappropriate question during an interaction with contestant Jessy Nabam.

Asked whether they would rather watch their parents engage in s** for the rest of their lives or participate in a one-time act to put an end to it, the remark shocked both viewers and even left host Samay Raina momentarily stunned, despite his reputation for dark humour.

The crude comment has ignited fierce criticism across social media platforms.

Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage, with one user stating, "This crap show should end. Sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, North South hate etc is being shown in the name of dark humour. Ban India's Got Latent."

Another added, "This 'India's Got Latent' has been normalizing abuse, sexual objectification, hatred in the name of humour and comedy." These comments reflect a growing consensus among many viewers that the show’s content has crossed acceptable boundaries.

Another netizen also urged for an immediate action to be implemented against the show: "@ReheSamay show ‘India’s Got Latent’ promotes vulgarity and abuses, tarnishing our culture. Such content has no place in our society @MIB_India we urge you to take immediate action and ban this show.#BanIndiasGotLatent."

According to media reports, a formal complaint has now been lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, along with social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show’s organizers.