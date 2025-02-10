            
  • Home
  • digital
  • netizens-call-for-ban-on-samay-rainas-indias-got-latent-after-ranveer-allahbadias-vulgar-comment-56251

Netizens call for 'ban' on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment

Ranveer Allahbadia’s crude comment sparks social media uproar and mounting calls for the show's cancellation..

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2025 6:10 PM
Netizens call for 'ban' on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar comment
The uproar began when popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia—better known as BeerBiceps—posed a highly inappropriate question during an interaction with contestant Jessy Nabam.

In the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, Samay Raina’s show found itself embroiled in controversy once again.

The uproar began when popular YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia—better known as BeerBiceps—posed a highly inappropriate question during an interaction with contestant Jessy Nabam.

Asked whether they would rather watch their parents engage in s** for the rest of their lives or participate in a one-time act to put an end to it, the remark shocked both viewers and even left host Samay Raina momentarily stunned, despite his reputation for dark humour.

The crude comment has ignited fierce criticism across social media platforms.

Netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage, with one user stating, "This crap show should end. Sex jokes, vulgar language, racism, North South hate etc is being shown in the name of dark humour. Ban India's Got Latent."

Another added, "This 'India's Got Latent' has been normalizing abuse, sexual objectification, hatred in the name of humour and comedy." These comments reflect a growing consensus among many viewers that the show’s content has crossed acceptable boundaries.

Another netizen also urged for an immediate action to be implemented against the show: "@ReheSamay show ‘India’s Got Latent’ promotes vulgarity and abuses, tarnishing our culture. Such content has no place in our society @MIB_India we urge you to take immediate action and ban this show.#BanIndiasGotLatent."

According to media reports, a formal complaint has now been lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, along with social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the show’s organizers.

The complaint, submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, accuses them of using abusive language on the show and calls for strict action against all involved.


Tags
First Published on Feb 10, 2025 5:53 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

NHRC directs YouTube to remove 'India's Got Latent' episode with Ranveer Allahbadia

NHRC directs YouTube to remove 'India's Got Latent' episode with Ranveer Allahbadia

Digital

MIB to issue notice to comedian Samay Raina over 'obscene' content on 'India's Got Latent'

MIB to issue notice to comedian Samay Raina over 'obscene' content on 'India's Got Latent'

Digital

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia video: 'Action should be taken against rule violators'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Ranveer Allahbadia video: 'Action should be taken against rule violators'

Digital

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video: Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'India’s Got Latent' for offensive content, demands action

Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina video: Politician Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'India’s Got Latent' for offensive content, demands action

Digital

Nirmala Sitharaman set to introduce new Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha today

Nirmala Sitharaman set to introduce new Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha today

Digital

Bill Gates says he worked 80-hour weeks, 'Feared one mistake could ruin everything’

Bill Gates says he worked 80-hour weeks, 'Feared one mistake could ruin everything’

Digital

Piyush Goyal calls for tougher AI rules to protect copyright and creativity

Piyush Goyal calls for tougher AI rules to protect copyright and creativity