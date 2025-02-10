Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija over promotion obscene content online

A formal police complaint is under process in Mumbai against popular social media influencers and YouTubers- Ranveer Allahbadia (known as 'BeerBiceps'), Apoorva Mukhija (known as ‘The Rebel Kid’), along with comedian Samay Raina over the alleged use of abusive language on Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

The organisers of the show are likely to be also booked over the promotion of 'negative influence' on society. The complaint is to be filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission, demanding strict action.

According to an ANI report, the complaint letter alleged that..."such remarks were made with the intention of profiting from controversy, with no regard for the harm caused to women's dignity or the negative influence on young audiences, particularly minors, who might have been exposed to these comments.”

In one of the latest episodes of IGL, Allahbadia made remarks about sexual and intimate relationship between one of the contestants and his parents.

His remarks, along with the nature of the show, have been withdrawing intense trolling from netizens, wherein some have also labelled the YouTuber as 'pervert' and 'vulgar'.

Commenting on the same controversy, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared his remarks saying "this is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them".

He said, "...I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them."

That apart, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja (known as Flying Beast) has also voiced his concern about YouTube getting banned in India following the incident.

Some industry stakeholders have also urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to step in and take strict actions against platforms like YouTube.

Social activist, Furkan Shaikh, in his letter to National Congress Party has also complaint against the show and three influencers, requesting for an immediate action.