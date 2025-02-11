            
Obscenity complaint filed against Samay Raina, BeerBiceps in Bandra Court for India's Got Latent

Complaint filed by Nikhil Ruparel seeks legal action over offensive content aired on YouTube.

By  Storyboard18Feb 11, 2025 11:51 AM
The episode, which was filmed on November 14, 2024, at The Habitat, Khar, featured Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apporva Mukhija using offensive language throughout the show. (Image: News18)

A Mumbai-based social activist has approached the Bandra Magistrate Court, seeking criminal action against Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, and other organizers of the show India's Got Latent, as per a report by Bar & Bench.

The complaint was filed for spreading obscenity and vulgarity through controversial remarks made during a recent episode.

The complainant is Nikhil Ruparel, president of the National Delegate NSUI Student Wing (Congress), through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

Ruparel claims that during the bonus episode of India's Got Latent, which was aired on YouTube, Allahbadia made an obscene comment that has sparked widespread outrage. He described the statement as "deeply offensive, obscene, and against public decency," the report added.

The episode, which was filmed on November 14, 2024, at The Habitat, Khar, featured Allahbadia, Raina, Chanchlani, and Apporva Mukhija using offensive language throughout the show. Ruparel has argued, that such behaviour, especially when aired on a public platform, contributes to the normalization of disrespectful and harmful conduct, particularly among young viewers.

“The repeated exposure to such language can normalize disrespectful behavior, erode mutual respect, and desensitize young individuals to the consequences of their words," the complaint states. "This fosters an environment of hostility and aggression."

Ruparel further argues that such statements undermine public morality and erode the ethical standards that should govern public discourse. He has requested the Bandra Magistrate Court to take cognizance of the case and issue summons to the accused.

The complaint also alleges violations of various provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act), including Section 296 of BNS, which pertains to obscene acts in public spaces, and Section 67 of the IT Act, which prohibits the publication and transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

In addition to Ruparel’s complaint, similar petitions have been filed by other concerned individuals, including advocate Satyam Surana, who practices before the Bombay High Court. The Mumbai Police have reportedly initiated an inquiry into the matter.


First Published on Feb 11, 2025 11:51 AM

