OpenAI moves to block Indian media groups from copyright lawsuit

The lawsuit, initiated by Indian news agency ANI, alleges that OpenAI scrapes published content from news websites without permission to train its AI.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 8:15 PM
OpenAI has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its AI systems fairly use publicly available data.

US-based artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is seeking to prevent Indian media groups from joining a copyright lawsuit, claiming it does not use their content to train its AI models. In a court filing, revealed by Reuters, OpenAI claims that it has not used content from the media groups, which include NDTV, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, and Network18, to develop ChatGPT.

The lawsuit, initiated by Indian news agency ANI, alleges that OpenAI scrapes published content from news websites without permission to train its AI. The ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's filing, dated February 11, asserts that the company only uses publicly available data, in line with fair use principles.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, maintains that it is not obligated to strike licensing agreements with media outlets and has defended its practices in court cases worldwide involving copyright claims from authors, musicians, and news organizations. While the company has signed agreements with global publishers to display content, it has not entered similar deals with Indian media groups. OpenAI contends that its use of publicly available data aligns with Indian copyright law.


First Published on Feb 12, 2025 8:13 PM

