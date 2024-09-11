            
      • Home
      • digital
      • plea-in-sc-seeks-autonomous-body-to-regulate-content-on-ott-other-digital-platforms-41988

      Plea in SC seeks autonomous body to regulate content on OTT, other digital platforms

      PIL filed in the Supreme Court sought a direction to the Centre to set up an autonomous body to monitor and filter content and regulate videos in OTT and other digital platforms in India.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2024 10:34 AM
      Plea in SC seeks autonomous body to regulate content on OTT, other digital platforms
      Filed on September 10, the PIL highlighted the need for a regulatory mechanism for the OTTs. (Image source: Unsplash)

      A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to set up an autonomous body to monitor and filter content and regulate videos on over-the-top (OTT) and other platforms in India.

      Filed on September 10, the PIL referred to Netflix series IC 814:The Kandahar Hijack to highlight the need for such a regulatory mechanism as the OTT platform claimed it was based on real-life incidents, according to a PTI report.

      The petition has been filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia.

      It contended that digital platforms including OTTs operate without the checks and balances that traditional media are subjected to.

      "However, (what) the series have shown is a vile attempt to rewrite history, downplay the terror inflicted by the actual hijackers, and subtly glorify their actions...by reducing the tragedy of IC 814 to a farcical narrative, the series tried to promote the insidious agenda that seeks to whitewash the brutality of terrorism and vilify the Hindu community," said the plea.

      It further said there exists a statutory film certification body- Central Board of Film which is tasked with regulating public exhibition of films under the Cinematograph. The same law outlines a strict certification process for commercial films shown in public avenues but no such body is available to regulate the OTT content. As a result, OTTs are only bound by self-regulations which are not complied properly and the controversial contents are shown to the public at large without any checks and balances.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 11, 2024 10:34 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Gaming

      Breaking: Tamil Nadu takes strong stand against online gaming, RMG players left red faced

      Breaking: Tamil Nadu takes strong stand against online gaming, RMG players left red faced

      Advertising

      Google faces new antitrust battle over advertising tech monopoly

      Google faces new antitrust battle over advertising tech monopoly

      Digital

      Samsung to make staff cuts in sales, marketing functions in India: Report

      Samsung to make staff cuts in sales, marketing functions in India: Report

      Digital

      CRED faces backlash after cancelling Friday jackpot winnings due to 'technical bug'

      CRED faces backlash after cancelling Friday jackpot winnings due to 'technical bug'

      Advertising

      ASCI escalates issue of illegal betting and gambling platforms' ads to MIB

      ASCI escalates issue of illegal betting and gambling platforms' ads to MIB

      How it Works

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      Digital

      Australia plans to ban social media for kids among health concerns

      Australia plans to ban social media for kids among health concerns