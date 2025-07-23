            
FSSAI CEO pushes for 100% inspection of packaged drinking water units in Hyderabad

In a bid to call for enhanced food safety, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI directed officials to scale up sample collection, undertake risk-based inspections, and also ensure swift action against food adulteration.

By  Akanksha NagarJul 23, 2025 12:12 PM
G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI underscored the importance of timely adjudication of food safety cases, preferably within 90 days as per the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act 2006.

Stressing the urgent need for 100% inspection of Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) units and rigorous checks on water treatment plants, the CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), chaired a comprehensive review meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The meeting, held on July 18, focused on strengthening the overall food safety ecosystem in the state.

Emphasising the need for enhanced food safety enforcement in the state, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI said, “Food safety cannot be compromised.” He directed officials to scale up sample collection, undertake risk-based inspections, and ensure swiftaction against food adulteration.

Rao underscored the importance of timely adjudication of food safety cases, preferably within 90 days as per the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act 2006. Further, the CEO appreciated the Government of Telangana’s initiatives under the 100 Days Action Plan, aimed at strengthening enforcement and public outreach on food safety.

Senior officials including Additional District Magistrates, appointed as Adjudicating Officers and 50 Food Safety Officers (FSOs) from 33 districts who attended online and offline were present in the meeting to discuss food safety compliance.

To support rapid on-ground testing, it was announced that RAFT (Rapid Analytical Food Testing) kits would be provided to all FSOs across the state. In addition, mobile food testing labs will be deployed more frequently to improve real-time monitoring and field-level surveillance.

The CEO also urged fast-tracking the establishment of the Food Safety Laboratory in Hyderabad and assured full support from FSSAI. This initiative is expected to significantly boost the state’s food testing capacity.

Highlighting FSSAI’s commitment to public engagement, the CEO called for intensified awareness campaigns on healthy eating habits, advocating for celebrity involvement to amplify messaging around reducing salt, sugar, and oil intake and addressing obesity. He also emphasized the importance of regular training for food handlers, particularly those serving in anganwadis and hostels, to safeguard public health.


