MIB extends deadline for ‘BhashaSetu’ Challenge to seek AI-based multilingual solutions

The deadline for prototype submissions for its flagship AI competition, the ‘BhashaSetu’ Challenge now have been extended until July 30, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 9:31 AM
Launched on June 30, the BhashaSetu Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat challenge aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to bridge India’s language divide.

The WaveX Startup Accelerator, an initiative under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has extended the deadline for prototype submissions for its flagship AI competition, the ‘BhashaSetu’ Challenge. Startups now have until July 30, 2025, to submit their entries.

Launched on June 30, the BhashaSetu Real-Time Language Tech for Bharat challenge aims to harness the power of artificial intelligence to bridge India’s language divide. The challenge invites early-stage startups and developers to build scalable, AI-based tools for real-time translation, transliteration and voice localization in any 12 Indian languages.

The extension offers much-needed time for innovators to fine-tune their prototypes, enabling broader participation from startups working on solutions that are open-source, low-cost, or proprietary—provided they prioritize accessibility and scalability.

With real-time, multi-language communication becoming essential to last-mile governance and citizen engagement, the BhashaSetu initiative underscores the government’s growing focus on tech-led inclusivity. The challenge has already seen considerable traction from developers nationwide, highlighting the rising momentum around vernacular AI in India’s digital transformation journey.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 9:31 AM

