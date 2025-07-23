            
Threads rolls out new metrics to help creators track content performance

A new chart feature has also been added, allowing users to track performance trends over a period ranging from seven to 90 days. This makes it easier for creators to identify which types of content are working for them over time.

By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2025 9:41 AM
The update expands Threads "Insights" dashboard, giving users access to a more detailed breakdown of engagement metrics.

Threads has introduced an upgraded set of analytics tools aimed at helping users track how their posts perform and where they are being discovered, the Meta-owned platform announced on Tuesday.

The update expands Threads "Insights" dashboard, giving users access to a more detailed breakdown of engagement metrics.

Under the "Interactions" section, users can now view post-level data sorted by likes, replies, quotes, and reposts. The "Followers" section offers information on follower growth, with breakdowns by location - highlighting top cities and countries - and demographics such as age range and gender.

Another key addition shows where Thread posts are gaining visibility. Since posts can be surfaced to users on Instagram and Facebook, Threads now displays the percentage of views that come from each platform.

According to the company, the goal is to support creators in growing their audience and understanding which content performs best across platforms.

The feature update follows strong user growth for Threads. Data from Similarweb shows the platform reached 115.1 million daily active users on iOS and Android in June 2025 - a 127% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, X reported 132 million daily actives, but with a 15.2% drop in growth, as per media reports.


First Published on Jul 23, 2025 9:41 AM

