PM Modi engages global leaders at WAVES advisory board meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with global and Indian leaders at the WAVES Advisory Board Meet on late Friday evening. As per the details, the Prime Minister engaged in a virtual interaction with top professionals and industry leaders from India and around the world are part of the Advisory Board of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The high-profile meeting featured tech giants, business tycoons, film industry icons, and creative visionaries, including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The discussion was focused on innovation, global leadership, India’s cultural and technological influence, and strategies to enhance India’s position on the world stage. WAVES will focus on bringing together thought leaders from various domains and aims to foster cross-industry collaborations and drive India's growth in the digital and creative economy.

Prime Minister's X handle posted, "Just concluded an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture. The members of the Advisory Board are eminent individuals from different walks of life, who not only reiterated their support but also shared valuable inputs on how to further enhance our efforts to make India a global entertainment hub."

Storyboard18 was the first to report on the postponement of WAVES, which was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from February 5 to February 9, 2025. The event is now expected to be held in Mumbai, with the new dates likely to be set for the last week of April and the first week of May. MIB is awaiting clearance and a response from the Prime Minister's Office.

WAVES focuses on four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films. The event is now likely to take place in Mumbai.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the WAVES Summit to global events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also emphasized the crucial role of young creators in shaping the event, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community.

"Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation and gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVES Summit," the Prime Minister said, urging all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate.