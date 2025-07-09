            
YouTube cracks down on repetitive content: Monetisation only for original creators from July 15

YouTube’s new monetisation rules effective July 15, 2025, will block earnings for repetitive or reused content. Only original, high-quality videos will qualify under the updated YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 9:56 AM
On the flip side, channels relying on shortcuts such as reaction mashups, lazily repurposed clips, or repetitive formats risk losing monetisation status entirely.

Starting July 15, 2025, YouTube will tighten its monetisation rules under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), cutting off earnings for channels that churn out reused, low-value, or repetitive content.

The platform's updated policy aims to reward originality while cracking down on clickbait, AI-generated slideshows, recycled mashups, and overly edited versions of others’ videos. Content that fails to offer educational or genuine entertainment value will no longer be eligible for monetisation.

“YouTube is taking steps to protect its creator ecosystem by prioritising authentic voices and meaningful content,” the company stated on its official support page.

What This Means for Creators

Under the new guidelines, monetisation will be reserved for:

Original educational videos that provide learning or insight

Genuinely creative entertainment content

Authentic visuals and narration not lifted from other sources

On the flip side, channels relying on shortcuts such as reaction mashups, lazily repurposed clips, or repetitive formats risk losing monetisation status entirely.

Monetisation Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for YPP, creators must still meet one of the following thresholds:

1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours over the past 12 months or

10 million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days

Even after meeting these, YouTube will now more rigorously review a channel’s originality before approval.

The move is part of YouTube’s broader push to filter out “copy-paste” channels and ensure that monetised content brings actual value to the platform’s community. In doing so, YouTube hopes to curb the exploitation of its algorithms by creators chasing views with low-effort uploads.


First Published on Jul 9, 2025 9:54 AM

