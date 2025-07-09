IFBA calls ‘No Palm Oil’ labels misleading, warns of nutritional misinformation and economic fallout

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Food and Beverage Association (IFBA) has hit out at the rising trend of “No Palm Oil” claims on product packaging, calling them misleading and unscientific. The industry body argues that such labels prioritize influencer-driven marketing over nutrition science, risking misinformation and unintended economic consequences.
While palm oil accounts for nearly 9 million tonnes of India’s 26 million tonnes annual edible oil consumption, it is increasingly portrayed as unhealthy by brands seeking to differentiate themselves. IFBA officials argue this narrative ignores evidence-backed benefits including palm oil’s balanced fatty acid profile, zero trans fats, and vitamin E compounds that support heart and neurological health.
“Despite its role in a balanced diet, ‘No Palm Oil’ claims mislead consumers by focusing on perception instead of science,” said Deepak Jolly, Chairperson, IFBA. “This not only distorts nutrition choices but undermines India’s self-reliance efforts — hurting farmers, producers, and consumers alike.”
Citing the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians by ICMR-NIN, IFBA emphasized that palm oil contains tocotrienols, which have been linked to cholesterol reduction and heart health. The guidelines advocate rotating edible oils — including palm oil — to ensure a balanced intake of fatty acids.
IFBA also addressed sustainability concerns, pointing to India’s National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), which aims to boost domestic palm cultivation with a ₹11,040 crore outlay. States like Telangana are already seeing results, with palm farmers earning up to ₹1 lakh per acre, supported by subsidies and rising market demand.
“Labels shouldn’t replace logic. Consumers deserve science-led choices, not social media fads,” added Shilpa Agrawal, Director, Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, IFBA.
As the debate grows, IFBA is urging FMCG brands to avoid oversimplifying nutrition through exclusionary claims especially in a market where palm oil remains vital for affordability, shelf stability, and rural livelihoods.