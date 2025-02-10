Pritish Nandy Communications unveils new shows despite ₹36.52 lakh Q3 loss

Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) has announced its financial results for the third quarter (Q3) and the nine months ending 31st December 2024, following a board meeting today.

For Q3, the company reported an income of ₹326.36 lakh but recorded a post-tax loss of ₹36.52 lakh. Over the first nine months of the 2024-25 financial year, total income stood at ₹2,628.99 lakh, compared to ₹2,937.70 lakh during the same period in 2023-24. The company also reported a loss of ₹55.80 lakh in the current period, a significant decline from the ₹122.15 lakh profit posted last year.

Upcoming Projects Despite financial losses, PNC continues to expand its content slate. The company has begun pre-production for Season 4 of its Emmy-nominated series Four More Shots Please! Filming will start in Q4, with Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, and Milind Soman reprising their roles. Three new characters will also join the cast. The series is written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, and will be directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

PNC is also set to launch a new Amazon Original series, Xiddi Girls on Prime Video on 27th February. The eight-episode drama follows a fresh batch of Gen Z students entering a Delhi college, navigating the highs and lows of youth. Created and showrun by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the series is directed by award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose, with writing and direction from Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma.

In addition, Netflix recently announced PNC’s latest project, The Royale, as part of its 2025 India slate. The series reimagines romance against the backdrop of royalty and modern India, where startup entrepreneurs challenge old-money elites. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Sumukhi Suresh, Vihaan Samat, and Lisa Mishra. The series is written by Neha Veena Sharma and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.