Samay Raina faces Maharashtra Cyber Cell over ‘India’s Got Latent’ case after ignoring summons

YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Monday regarding the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Reports suggest he ‘admitted his mistake’ during the questioning.

The cyber police had summoned Raina multiple times to record his statement, but he had failed to appear.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police, along with the Mumbai and Guwahati police, are investigating YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over controversial comments he made on the show.

According to reports, Raina apologised and expressed regret over his remarks during the programme.

Earlier this month, Allahbadia, who is widely known as BeerBiceps, appeared before the Assam Police for questioning. A major controversy erupted after he made inappropriate comments about parents and sex on the now-deleted show.

Following public protests, police filed cases against YouTubers Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina. The allegations involve promoting obscenity and discussing sexually explicit topics in a publicly available video.

Raina was initially summoned to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on 17 March. When he did not attend, another notice was issued for 19 March. However, as he was abroad at the time, he could not record his statement. He finally met with the officials after returning to India.

The cyber cell had already questioned Allahbadia, Chanchlani, Makhija, and others involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted written apologies for their remarks.