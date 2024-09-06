Telegram CEO Pavel Durov defends platform amid legal challenges

Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov broke his silence with a robust defence of his encrypted messaging service following his recent arrest in Paris.
Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, Durov addressed the allegations and the platform's challenges due to its exponential user growth, now nearing a billion globally.
Last month, Durov was apprehended and subsequently charged by French authorities for failing to curb the spread of illegal activities on Telegram, including child abuse and drug trafficking. This arrest highlights ongoing tensions between global tech companies and regulatory bodies concerning content management and legal accountability.
Durov, 39, has been a vocal advocate for privacy and minimal censorship on Telegram, which has sometimes put him at odds with both European and authoritarian governments, like those in Russia and Iran. These governments have criticized the platform for harboring extremists and conspiracy theorists. Despite these challenges, Durov stated in a post on his platform that Telegram actively collaborates with the EU to remove millions of inappropriate messages daily.
In his detailed defense, Durov admitted the platform is not without flaws but dismissed claims of it being an "anarchic paradise." He outlined plans to refine Telegram's approach to handling harmful content and streamline the process for authorities to make lawful requests.
However, Durov firmly opposed the notion of targeting company executives for users' misconduct, arguing that such legal actions should be directed at the service instead.
The controversy surrounding Durov's arrest has sparked a debate on the balance between freedom of speech and regulatory oversight in the digital age.
Notably, Durov has received backing from prominent industry figures, including X's Elon Musk, who echoed concerns over the implications of such legal challenges for free speech.