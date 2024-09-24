            
      • Home
      • digital
      • telegram-shifts-stance-on-user-data-will-share-ip-addresses-and-phone-numbers-with-authorities-42980

      Telegram shifts stance on user data, will share IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities

      Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov announces the platform will comply with legal requests for user data, following his recent arrest in France on serious charges.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 24, 2024 9:33 AM
      Telegram shifts stance on user data, will share IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities
      Telegram has begun using artificial intelligence and a dedicated team of moderators to obscure problematic content from search results, enhancing efforts to prevent misuse of the app.

      In a notable pivot from its historically hands-off approach to user privacy, messaging app Telegram has announced that it will now provide users' IP addresses and phone numbers to relevant authorities upon receiving valid legal requests, Bloomberg reports.

      This decision, articulated by CEO Pavel Durov in a post on Telegram Monday, aims to deter criminal misuse of the platform, particularly in light of Durov's recent arrest in France on charges related to alleged complicity in the spread of child sexual abuse materials.

      The policy shifts marks a departure from Telegram's previous reputation for lax moderation and its reluctance to respond to government data requests. Traditionally, the UAE-based platform has faced criticism for its non-responsiveness to takedown demands from governments worldwide and for often ignoring enquiries related to suspected criminal activities.

      Durov further revealed that Telegram has begun using artificial intelligence and a dedicated team of moderators to obscure problematic content from search results, enhancing efforts to prevent misuse of the app. This comes in response to a growing chorus of concerns regarding the platform's use by extremists and conspiracy theorists, with white supremacists in the U.S. reportedly leveraging Telegram to coordinate attacks on power infrastructure.

      In August, French prosecutors charged Durov with serious offences, alleging that he has overseen a company that refused to assist law enforcement with legal wiretaps targeting suspected criminals.

      Earlier this month, the app disabled new media uploads in a bid to curb bots and scammers, signaling a shift toward more stringent controls amid escalating scrutiny from governments ranging from the European Union to authoritarian regimes in Russia and Iran. The Kremlin, which attempted to block Telegram in 2018 before reversing its decision two years later, had cited a willingness from Durov to help combat extremism and terrorism.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 24, 2024 9:33 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      India pushes to bring online gaming companies under stricter framework at FATF

      India pushes to bring online gaming companies under stricter framework at FATF

      Digital

      88% of Indian organizations open to global hiring for AI roles: Report

      88% of Indian organizations open to global hiring for AI roles: Report

      Digital

      Ahead of festive season sale, e-commerce giants under fire for discount practices

      Ahead of festive season sale, e-commerce giants under fire for discount practices

      Digital

      50% brands increased influencer marketing spends upto 10x in 2024

      50% brands increased influencer marketing spends upto 10x in 2024

      How it Works

      Netflix under fire in India for alleged visa violations and racial discrimination

      Netflix under fire in India for alleged visa violations and racial discrimination

      Digital

      LinkedIn uses users' data to train AI models

      LinkedIn uses users' data to train AI models

      Digital

      X complies with Brazil's Supreme Court orders amid ongoing blockage

      X complies with Brazil's Supreme Court orders amid ongoing blockage