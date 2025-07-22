Weak login leads to 700 losing jobs at 158-year-old UK company

Using strong, frequently updated passwords isn’t just a recommendation—it’s a necessity. Ignoring this basic security step can have catastrophic consequences, as one of the UK’s oldest transport companies found out the hard way. A single weak password led to the downfall of KNP Logistics, a 158-year-old business, resulting in the unemployment of nearly 700 workers.

KNP Logistics, a long-standing player in the UK’s transport sector, was forced to shut down operations permanently after falling victim to a ransomware attack. The breach was reportedly triggered by a compromised employee password, allowing a cybercrime syndicate known as the Akira gang to infiltrate the company’s systems.

According to a BBC report, the hackers were able to guess the employee’s weak password, granting them unauthorized access to internal systems. Once inside, they encrypted critical company data and disabled operational access, effectively halting business functions. The attackers then issued a ransom demand, offering to provide a decryption key in exchange for payment.

“If you’re reading this, it means the internal infrastructure of your company is fully or partially dead… Let’s keep all the tears and resentment to ourselves and try to build a constructive dialogue,” read the chilling ransom note.

Although the exact ransom amount wasn’t made public, experts estimate it could have been around £5 million. KNP was unable to fulfill the demand. As a result, they suffered complete data loss, and with no way to recover vital business information, the company had no choice but to close.

Paul Abbott, a director at KNP, confirmed that the breach stemmed from a compromised password. However, he chose not to disclose this information to the employee involved. Despite operating around 500 lorries under the Knights of Old brand and maintaining industry-standard cybersecurity measures—including cyberattack insurance—KNP was unable to recover.

Richard Horne, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), stressed the importance of taking cybersecurity seriously. He noted that attackers typically exploit weak links, such as outdated systems or poor password practices, rather than inventing new methods. “Hackers are opportunistic—they constantly scan for vulnerable targets,” he said.