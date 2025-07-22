Louis Vuitton hit by major data breach in Hong Kong affecting 419,000 customers

ADVERTISEMENT
Hong Kong's privacy authority has launched an investigation into a significant data breach involving luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, which affected approximately 419,000 customers in the city, according to a Bloomberg report.
The incident is latest in a troubling wave of cyber attacks targeting the global operations of the LMVH-owned brand.
According to a statement released Monday by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, the leaked information includes customers' names, passport numbers, date of birth, physical addresses, email IDs, phone numbers, shopping history, and product preferences. The office is examining the breach to determine whether there was any delay in informing authorities and the public, the report added.
So far, the privacy commissioner's office has not received any formal complaints or inquiries from affected individuals.
The breach in Hong Kong comes on the heels of similar cyber incidents involving Louis Vuitton in the UK and South Korea earlier this month.
Another LMVH brand, Christian Dior Couture, also reported in May that customer data had been compromised during a separate attack.
Louis Vuitton's France headquarters first detected suspicious activity in its computer systems on June 13.
It wasn't until July 2 that the company confirmed its Hong Kong customer data had been compromised. Louis Vuitton Hong Kong was informed the same day and formally reported the data breach on July 17, the privacy office stated in the report.
While Louis Vuitton Hong Kong has not issued a public statement, local media, including Ming Pao, quoted the company as saying that no payment information was compromised in the breach.
Representatives from Louis Vuitton Hong Kong and parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE have not responded to requests for comment, the report added.