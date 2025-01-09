YouTube, Meta account for whopping 57% online video revenue in 2024: AVIA Report

ADVERTISEMENT
The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has released its Asia Video Industry Report 2025. This report reveals that user-generated content (UGC) and social video, dominated by platforms like YouTube and Meta, made up 89% of online video viewership and 57% of online video revenue in India during the first nine months of 2024.
The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market saw a strong recovery after a slowdown in 2023. Subscriptions grew from 110 million at the end of 2023 to 120 million by mid-2024. At the same time, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms like Amazon MiniTV (Now Amazon MX Player), with a 23% viewer penetration rate, highlight a growing preference among Indian audiences for free content supported by advertisements.
Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Netflix, and Prime Video remain the leading platforms in the SVOD market.
Live sports broadcasts have also played a crucial role in reducing piracy while driving viewership and revenue. Premium video monetisation is heavily weighted towards sports, with the IPL on Jio Cinema and the ICC T20 World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar together accounting for 70% of premium video ad revenues.
The report captures how the rise of streaming services has reshaped consumer expectations, forcing traditional broadcasters and pay TV providers to adapt and innovate to remain competitive.
The report identifies four main priorities for the industry - Fighting piracy that continues to threaten legitimate businesses, AVIA’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) leads efforts to tackle illegal services through partnerships with governments and technology providers. Supporting ads in premium content will lead to effective and brand-safe advertising opportunities, as digital platforms disrupt traditional advertising models.
Another priority remains that engaging with local markets will open up and different regional markets across Asia after identifying the diverse nature of the region. Regulatory engagement is also highlighted as policymakers across Asia must modernise regulations to address the needs of today’s video platforms.