Deepika Padukone joins BGMI as Brand Ambassador

Krafton India, the creators of the immensely popular battle-royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), have announced a groundbreaking partnership with global cinema icon Deepika Padukone, as per a press release. She will serve as the brand ambassador for BGMI over the next year and will soon be featured as a playable character within the game.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, players can look forward to two distinct character skins representing Padukone's iconic style and persona. This initiative marks a significant step in Krafton India's commitment to delivering immersive and localized gaming experiences tailored for Indian players.

"We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a global ambassador and icon, to create unforgettable moments for our players," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India. "This collaboration is an endeavor to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI."

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Deepika Padukone commented, "It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family. Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"

This collaboration follows Krafton's successful partnerships with other Indian celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and the Mumbai Indians cricket team.

By consistently integrating prominent Indian figures into the game, Krafton aims to redefine the gaming landscape in India and solidify BGMI's position as a cultural icon.

Krafton has consistently redefined the Indian gaming landscape by delivering localized experiences that resonate deeply with players. With each new collaboration, game release, and title update, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation and customization.