NODWIN Gaming partners with EWCF to handle media rights sales across South Asia

Esports company NODWIN Gaming has officially partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights sales across South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and other surrounding territories. The EWCF is the nonprofit organization behind the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest multi-title esports competition.

NODWIN Gaming will act as the strategic support for the EWCF in the region, supporting with media rights sales and distribution strategies for the EWC across South Asia. Additionally, NODWIN Gaming will act as the EWCF’s marketing partner for the Indian market, to conceptualize and execute local campaigns and initiatives.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming said, “The Esports World Cup is a landmark moment for global esports, and we’re proud to partner with the EWCF to bring that experience to South Asia. This partnership is about more than just broadcasting a tournament - it’s about building a bridge between South Asia’s incredibly passionate gaming communities and the global stage that the EWCF represents. Whether it’s in India, Bangladesh, Nepal or beyond, our goal is to make world-class esports content more accessible than ever. We’re excited to work closely with the EWCF to not only grow the tournament’s reach but to also support the larger ecosystem and community it helps foster.”